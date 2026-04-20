Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 21,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 17,360 shares.The stock last traded at $127.90 and had previously closed at $113.00.

Soitec Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Get Soitec alerts:

About Soitec

(Get Free Report)

Soitec is a France‐based semiconductor materials company specializing in the design and manufacture of engineered substrates for the microelectronics industry. Its core technology, known as Smart Cut®, enables the production of high-performance wafers such as silicon-on-insulator (SOI), gallium nitride-on-insulator (GaN-OI) and other advanced material platforms. These substrates are used by semiconductor manufacturers to improve device performance, reduce power consumption and integrate new functions in applications ranging from mobile devices to data centers.

The company’s product portfolio includes a variety of engineered wafers tailored for radio frequency (RF) applications, power management, and photonics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Soitec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soitec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.