Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $128.51 and last traded at $127.93, with a volume of 332101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.30.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.02.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPMO. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 129.4% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 116,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 65,515 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $18,900,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 346.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 31,344 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 43.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

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