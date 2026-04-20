Ondas Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 290,215 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 34% compared to the typical daily volume of 216,230 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ONDS. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ondas from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ondas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Glj Research set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ondas in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Get Ondas alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONDS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ondas

Ondas Stock Up 7.0%

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONDS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ondas by 444.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 91,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ondas by 57.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,344,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 490,239 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ondas during the second quarter worth $152,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Ondas during the second quarter worth $3,086,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Ondas during the second quarter worth $2,244,000. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONDS stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.70. 67,908,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,037,602. Ondas has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). Ondas had a negative return on equity of 53.14% and a negative net margin of 270.37%.The company had revenue of $30.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 million. Research analysts predict that Ondas will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ondas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ondas Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company’s Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.