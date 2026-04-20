JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock Price

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.67% from the company’s previous close.

POR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital set a $48.00 price target on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings cut Portland General Electric from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.58.

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Portland General Electric Trading Down 1.6%

Portland General Electric stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.59. The company had a trading volume of 401,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $39.54 and a 12-month high of $54.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.68.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.31 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 8.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.530 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Benjamin Felton sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $266,139.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,298.36. This trade represents a 10.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Portland General Electric by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in Portland General Electric by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Free Report)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) is an investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Tigard, Oregon, with roots tracing back to the late 19th century. The company generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers across a broad territory in Oregon, primarily encompassing the Portland metropolitan area and surrounding regions.

As one of Oregon’s largest electric utilities, Portland General Electric operates a diverse portfolio of generation assets, including hydroelectric facilities, natural gas–fired plants and renewable energy sources.

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