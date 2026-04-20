K2 Gold (CVE:KTO) PT Set at C$2.25 by ATB Cormark Capital Markets

K2 Gold (CVE:KTO – Get Free Report) received a C$2.25 price target from analysts at ATB Cormark Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 181.25% from the company’s previous close.
K2 Gold Trading Down 3.6%
Shares of K2 Gold stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.80. 336,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,642. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.66. K2 Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.90. The stock has a market cap of C$187.47 million, a P/E ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.06.
K2 Gold Company Profile
Featured Articles
Receive News & Ratings for K2 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K2 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.