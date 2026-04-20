Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHE) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.74, but opened at $18.81. Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF shares last traded at $18.73, with a volume of 452,078 shares.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.43.

Get Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,338,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 205,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 17,620 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF by 73,337.7% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 202,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 202,412 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management lifted its position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 164,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,422,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF Company Profile

Grayscale Ethereum Staking ETF (ETHE) is an exchange-traded fund designed to provide exposure to Ether (ETH), with shares intended to reflect the value of the fund’s ETH holdings, minus fees and expenses. The fund may stake a portion of its Ether to seek additional returns through staking rewards, which can enhance total return but may also introduce additional risks and variability. ETHE is a commodity-based product and is not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.