BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) Price Target Raised to $46.00

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TBBB. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of BBB Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $42.00 target price on shares of BBB Foods in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BBB Foods from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BBB Foods in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BBB Foods to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

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BBB Foods Price Performance

NYSE:TBBB traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $38.78. The stock had a trading volume of 74,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,335. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 0.01. BBB Foods has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $40.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.87.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. BBB Foods had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 70.80%. Research analysts forecast that BBB Foods will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BBB Foods

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BBB Foods by 276.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 114,990 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BBB Foods by 48.4% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 285,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after buying an additional 92,989 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BBB Foods by 57.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 417,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,598,000 after buying an additional 152,883 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of BBB Foods by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 705,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,571,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of BBB Foods by 32.3% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 171,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 41,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

BBB Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products. It serves low-to-middle income households through online channels.

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