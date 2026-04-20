Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Trading 8.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.4080. 122,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,328,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Compass Point set a $15.00 price target on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, December 26th. CJS Securities raised Compass Diversified to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Diversified presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

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Compass Diversified Trading Up 7.0%

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $845.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.63.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Stephen Keller bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $258,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,200. This trade represents a -300.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Diversified

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,346,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,209,000 after buying an additional 49,423 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners IM LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 48.7% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners IM LLC now owns 3,684,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,524 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,966,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after acquiring an additional 843,965 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,626,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

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Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) is a publicly traded private equity company headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. The firm specializes in acquiring and managing middle-market businesses across a variety of industries, with a focus on driving operational performance and sustainable growth. As an externally managed entity, Compass Diversified leverages a disciplined investment approach to build a portfolio of market-leading companies that benefit from strategic oversight, capital support and shared best practices.

Compass Diversified’s investment activities span five core sectors: branded consumer, consumer services, differentiated industrial products, value-added distribution and business services.

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