Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Stock Price Down 7.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Paladin Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report) fell 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.55. 4,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 83,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

Paladin Energy Stock Down 3.4%

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 5.69.

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About Paladin Energy

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Paladin Energy Ltd is an Australia‐based company engaged in the exploration, development and production of uranium concentrate for the global nuclear power industry. Primarily known for mining uranium oxide (U3O8), Paladin supplies a key fuel source used by utilities to generate low-carbon electricity. The company’s securities are traded on the OTC Markets under the ticker PALAF, alongside listings on the Australian Securities Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Paladin’s flagship operation is the Langer Heinrich mine in Namibia, which recommenced production in 2021 following a period of care and maintenance.

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