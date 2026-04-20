Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Shares Up 15.8% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) traded up 15.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.16 and last traded at $14.5160. 1,223,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 4,309,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lightwave Logic in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Lightwave Logic Stock Up 8.4%

The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.94 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03.

Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Lightwave Logic had a negative net margin of 8,571.31% and a negative return on equity of 46.11%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Lightwave Logic

In other news, Director Thomas M. Connelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $76,680.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 77,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,164.64. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Ronald A. Bucchi sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $76,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 294,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,562.68. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,406. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic in the third quarter worth $151,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lightwave Logic in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lightwave Logic by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 17,391 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightwave Logic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lightwave Logic, Inc (NASDAQ: LWLG) is a U.S.-based photonics company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary electro‐optic polymer materials and devices for high-speed optical communications. The company’s core technology platform centers on organic electro-optic polymers that offer low drive voltage, high modulation bandwidth and integration flexibility, enabling next-generation optical interconnects for data centers, telecommunications and emerging photonic computing architectures.

Lightwave Logic’s product pipeline includes modulators, waveguides and integrated photonic components designed to outperform traditional lithium-niobate and silicon-based solutions in terms of size, power consumption and ease of integration.

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