Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) Stock Price Down 4.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $352.65 and last traded at $349.6620. Approximately 43,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 833,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $365.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TLN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $448.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays set a $408.00 target price on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $548.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $474.00 price target on Talen Energy in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Talen Energy from $445.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.75.

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Talen Energy Trading Down 3.1%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talen Energy

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $342.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of -71.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Talen Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,523,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,924,061,000 after buying an additional 117,266 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Talen Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,804,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,247,000 after acquiring an additional 140,345 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Talen Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,521,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,393,000 after acquiring an additional 111,160 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,441,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,287,000 after acquiring an additional 378,357 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,338,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,455,000 after acquiring an additional 627,467 shares during the period. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Talen Energy

(Get Free Report)

Talen Energy Inc is an independent power producer that develops and operates a diversified portfolio of thermal and renewable generation facilities across the United States. The company supplies wholesale electricity and related services to utilities, large industrial customers, and power marketers, participating actively in regional markets such as PJM Interconnection and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). Talen’s asset base comprises a mix of natural gas-fired, coal-fired and nuclear generation, supplemented by battery storage and other flexible resources designed to support the evolving needs of the grid.

Established in December 2015 through the combination of the competitive generation businesses previously held by two major utility groups, Talen Energy was structured as a standalone, publicly traded entity on the NASDAQ stock exchange (TLN).

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