Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 446,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 515,642 shares.The stock last traded at $93.9660 and had previously closed at $84.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

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Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Stock Up 8.4%

The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.39 and its 200 day moving average is $75.74.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 48.73%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Sponsored ADR will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $1.7595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSPI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 1,518.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 869,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,996,000 after purchasing an additional 815,509 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 186,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after buying an additional 32,820 shares during the last quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 8.6% during the third quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 323,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,476,000 after acquiring an additional 25,594 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 8.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 323,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,456,000 after acquiring an additional 24,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 36.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 89,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 24,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

About Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

(Get Free Report)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz is a leading financial technology and e-commerce group headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The company has built one of the country’s largest digital ecosystems, offering a suite of integrated services that span consumer banking, payments, online marketplaces and merchant acquiring. Through its mobile and web platforms, Kaspi.kz aims to simplify everyday financial and shopping activities for individuals and businesses across Kazakhstan.

The company’s core offerings include digital banking solutions such as deposit accounts, digital wallets and money transfers, alongside consumer lending products that enable point-of-sale financing and “buy now, pay later” purchases.

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