Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $383.2222.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $421.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $465.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

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Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, EVP Eric D. Chewning sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.44, for a total value of $736,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,949 shares in the company, valued at $844,774.56. The trade was a 46.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.45, for a total transaction of $1,858,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 20,360 shares in the company, valued at $8,601,082. This represents a 17.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HII. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $394.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.36. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $211.49 and a one year high of $460.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $412.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company’s products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman’s shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

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