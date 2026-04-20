Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM) Stock Price Down 5.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM – Get Free Report) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $18.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. Once Upon A Farm traded as low as $15.64 and last traded at $15.6250. 130,201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 681,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on OFRM. Barclays reduced their price target on Once Upon A Farm from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Once Upon A Farm from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Once Upon A Farm in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Once Upon A Farm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Once Upon A Farm in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

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Once Upon A Farm Price Performance

In other news, Director Walter E. Iv Robb acquired 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 145,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,460. This represents a 3.96% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.38.

Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The organic kids food company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $64.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.65 million.

About Once Upon A Farm

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Once Upon A Farm (NYSE: OFRM) is a U.S.-based producer of refrigerated organic foods for infants, toddlers and young children. The company’s product lineup emphasizes cold-pressed, organic purees, blends and smoothies formulated for early childhood nutrition. Its offerings are positioned around whole-food ingredients, limited processing and claims of no artificial preservatives or added sugars, with packaging designed for convenience and on-the-go feeding.

Once Upon A Farm distributes its products through a combination of retail and direct-to-consumer channels, serving customers primarily across the United States.

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