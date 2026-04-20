ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $319.14 and last traded at $318.1990, with a volume of 453184 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $314.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESE shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ESCO Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.00.

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ESCO Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.35.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $289.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.30 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Quarry LP lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 842.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 3,140.0% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc is a diversified manufacturer of engineered products and systems designed to meet customers’ critical performance requirements in the test, measurement, control, and filtration of data, fluids, and gases. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including commercial aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and communication network sectors. ESCO’s solutions are tailored to environments where reliability, precision and regulatory compliance are paramount.

Operating through multiple business segments, ESCO Technologies delivers test and measurement instruments such as RF and microwave components, signal distribution systems, and integrated test enclosures that support defense and aerospace programs.

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