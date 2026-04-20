Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Stock Price Up 21.1% – Here’s Why

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 21.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.44 and last traded at GBX 3.44. Approximately 58,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 495,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.84.

Deltic Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £3.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 30.42, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,554.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.47.

Deltic Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

An emerging UK focused E&P company

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