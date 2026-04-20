Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $83.41 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 282,157 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $83,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 993,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,439,000 after acquiring an additional 32,072 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 51.7% during the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 114,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,278,000 after buying an additional 38,973 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 12,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $361.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 target price on International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus set a $360.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.94.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,432. The trade was a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,484 shares of company stock worth $417,157. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $253.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.88. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $220.72 and a 52 week high of $324.90. The company has a market capitalization of $237.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.27%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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