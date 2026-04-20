Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.80 and last traded at $56.80, with a volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.08.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $854.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.70.

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Institutional Trading of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 30,636 shares during the period.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

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