First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.2490, with a volume of 119478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund Stock Down 0.9%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $862.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.68.

Get First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund by 2,783.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the period.

About First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund

First Trust DJ STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index (the Index). The Index is a dividend weighted index of 30 stocks selected from the Dow Jones STOXX 600 Index, which includes high-dividend yielding companies across 18 European countries. The universe of stocks consists of dividend-paying companies in the Dow Jones STOXX 600 Index that have a positive five-year dividend-per-share growth rate and a dividend to earnings-per-share ratio of 60% or less.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.