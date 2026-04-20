GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 4,013 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1,294.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Jack Henry & Associates from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.15.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $154.06 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $193.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $611.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.46 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.610-6.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.06%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company’s core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

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