Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Has $1.95 Million Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 219.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,461 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,995 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 0.8% of Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 73,969 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $7,361,000. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Tigress Financial set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.64.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $127.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.34 and a fifty-two week high of $134.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 36.13%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP Donna Morris sold 76,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $9,430,445.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 402,072 shares in the company, valued at $49,772,492.88. This trade represents a 15.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 34,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $4,158,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 533,466 shares in the company, valued at $65,082,852. This trade represents a 6.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,376 shares of company stock worth $32,598,466. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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