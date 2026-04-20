Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 56,957 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 87.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,957 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,693,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,362,678,000 after purchasing an additional 93,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,154,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,049,492,000 after purchasing an additional 176,135 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,886,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,800,000 after purchasing an additional 162,782 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,323,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,292,000 after buying an additional 10,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,058,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,500,000 after buying an additional 64,323 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock opened at $227.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.52. The firm has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $171.13 and a 12 month high of $228.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index). The Index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index. The Index measures the large-capital value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

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