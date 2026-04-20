JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.85 and last traded at $72.82, with a volume of 71813 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.36.

JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.07.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JMEE. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 935,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,362,000 after buying an additional 75,929 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 79.6% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 22,935 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 74.7% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 230,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,646,000 after acquiring an additional 98,753 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 304,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,455,000 after acquiring an additional 19,920 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,582 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index. JMEE was launched on May 6, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

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