Biglari (NYSE:BH) Stock Price Down 5.6% – Here’s Why

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $292.69 and last traded at $290.47. Approximately 91,694 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 108,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $307.66.
Biglari Stock Down 5.6%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.76. The company has a market cap of $665.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.88.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 3,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $301.06 per share, with a total value of $999,519.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,342,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,209,177.20. This represents a 0.25% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 9,717 shares of company stock worth $2,978,074 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 68.53% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biglari
Biglari Company Profile
Biglari Holdings Inc is a diversified holding company that makes strategic investments and operates businesses across multiple industries, with a primary focus on the restaurant, insurance and media sectors. The company seeks to acquire controlling interests in undervalued enterprises and enhance long-term value through active management and operational improvements. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Biglari Holdings approaches each acquisition with a value-oriented philosophy, emphasizing disciplined capital allocation and hands-on oversight.
In the restaurant segment, Biglari Holdings owns and operates Steak ‘n Shake, a national burger and milkshake chain founded in 1934, as well as Western Sizzlin, a buffet and steakhouse brand.
Further Reading
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