Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the bank on Friday, June 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

Bank of Hawaii has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bank of Hawaii has a payout ratio of 54.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to earn $6.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.8%.

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Bank of Hawaii Trading Down 0.0%

BOH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.07. The stock had a trading volume of 646,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,787. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $59.36 and a 52 week high of $82.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $192.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.53 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 14.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1,497.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Hawaii

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Bank of Hawaii (NYSE: BOH) is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, with roots tracing back to its founding in 1897 by Charles Montague Cooke and Peter Cushman Jones. As one of the oldest financial institutions in the U.S. West Coast region, the bank has built a reputation for stability and community focus. It operates as the principal subsidiary of Bank of Hawaii Corporation, a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank offers a comprehensive suite of personal and business banking products and services.

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