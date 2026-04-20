Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 12,016 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. $PBA

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 522,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.09% of Pembina Pipeline worth $19,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 441.2% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

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Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $42.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $46.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.62.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 109.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PBA shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

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Pembina Pipeline Profile

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) is a North American energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates midstream assets that transport, store and process hydrocarbons. Its core business focuses on the transportation of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and condensate, along with gas processing, fractionation, storage and related marketing services. Pembina serves producers, refiners and other energy companies by providing pipeline capacity, terminal services and midstream solutions that link upstream production to downstream markets and export facilities.

The company’s asset base is concentrated in Western Canada, including major operations in Alberta and British Columbia, and it also has operations and commercial activities that extend into the United States.

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