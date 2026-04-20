Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $42.31 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 792,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,578 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.05% of U.S. Bancorp worth $42,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

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U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $56.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.24 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.50 and its 200-day moving average is $52.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 18.01%.The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on USB

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark G. Runkel sold 32,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $1,952,626.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 97,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,203.20. This trade represents a 24.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting U.S. Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and core revenue strength — USB reported $1.18 EPS vs. $1.14 expected and ~ $7.29B revenue, driven by higher net interest income and fee revenue; management highlighted loan and deposit growth and improved operating leverage. Read More.

Q1 beat and core revenue strength — USB reported $1.18 EPS vs. $1.14 expected and ~ $7.29B revenue, driven by higher net interest income and fee revenue; management highlighted loan and deposit growth and improved operating leverage. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Partnerships and growth initiatives — management announced a partnership with Amazon to expand small‑business reach and a multi‑year NFL sponsorship, both supporting revenue/brand expansion catalysts. Read More.

Partnerships and growth initiatives — management announced a partnership with Amazon to expand small‑business reach and a multi‑year NFL sponsorship, both supporting revenue/brand expansion catalysts. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/affirmations — several firms kept Buy ratings or raised targets (DA Davidson reaffirmed Buy with $65 PT), reflecting upside to consensus for many analysts. Read More.

Analyst upgrades/affirmations — several firms kept Buy ratings or raised targets (DA Davidson reaffirmed Buy with $65 PT), reflecting upside to consensus for many analysts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance and outlook — USB reaffirmed a mid‑single‑digit full‑year net revenue outlook and expects Q2 net interest income and fee revenue growth of ~6–7%; guidance is constructive but not overly aggressive. Read More.

Guidance and outlook — USB reaffirmed a mid‑single‑digit full‑year net revenue outlook and expects Q2 net interest income and fee revenue growth of ~6–7%; guidance is constructive but not overly aggressive. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/efficiency narrative — analysts and press note USB’s valuation as a value/efficiency story (brokerage outsourcing savings, improving margins) that underpins longer‑term upside if growth persists. Read More.

Valuation/efficiency narrative — analysts and press note USB’s valuation as a value/efficiency story (brokerage outsourcing savings, improving margins) that underpins longer‑term upside if growth persists. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Higher credit costs — the beat was partially offset by rising credit provisions and some commentary about increasing credit costs, which tempered investor enthusiasm and prompted mixed analyst reactions. Read More.

Higher credit costs — the beat was partially offset by rising credit provisions and some commentary about increasing credit costs, which tempered investor enthusiasm and prompted mixed analyst reactions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst stance — while some firms raised targets or kept Buy ratings, others remain cautious (Jefferies maintained a Hold citing softer NII outlook and sub‑peer margin concerns), leading to divergent near‑term views. Read More.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

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