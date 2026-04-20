Feedback (LON:FDBK) Trading Down 20.1% – Should You Sell?

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 20.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11 and last traded at GBX 11.50. 1,791,872 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,137% from the average session volume of 144,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.40.

Feedback Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £4.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.72.

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Feedback (LON:FDBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported GBX (3.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Feedback had a negative net margin of 845.25% and a negative return on equity of 135.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Feedback plc will post -8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Feedback Company Profile

Feedback plc (AIM: FDBK) provides innovative software and systems through its trading subsidiary, Feedback Medical.

Feedback liberates data and knowledge from multiple healthcare IT systems and delivers better workflows to enable clinicians to communicate, collaborate and provide the best healthcare for their patients. It connects care settings with diagnostic and other relevant data to drive better, faster, safer decision that improve outcomes for patients.

By linking different clinical systems together into a seamless view of the patient, Feedback can streamline patient pathways and deliver a digital health and diagnostics record across multiple care providers.

Bleepa® is a communication and collaboration platform that displays clinical results at a certified and regulated quality, which enables multi-disciplinary team working and diagnostic-enhanced advice and guidance.

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