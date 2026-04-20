Reviewing Scienture (NASDAQ:SCNX) and Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS)

Scienture (NASDAQ:SCNX – Get Free Report) and Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.7% of Scienture shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Scienture shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Scienture and Vivos Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scienture 1 0 1 0 2.00 Vivos Therapeutics 1 2 2 0 2.20

Risk & Volatility

Scienture currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 270.37%. Vivos Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $3.42, suggesting a potential upside of 236.62%. Given Scienture’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Scienture is more favorable than Vivos Therapeutics.

Scienture has a beta of 3.15, suggesting that its stock price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivos Therapeutics has a beta of 6.93, suggesting that its stock price is 593% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Scienture and Vivos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scienture N/A -53.25% -41.55% Vivos Therapeutics -121.37% -849.22% -96.11%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scienture and Vivos Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scienture $431,609.00 38.13 -$41.51 million ($2.76) -0.15 Vivos Therapeutics $17.44 million 0.78 -$21.17 million ($2.07) -0.49

Vivos Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Scienture. Vivos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scienture, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Scienture

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Scienture Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of health services and pharmaceutical products. It focuses on addressing underserved patients and indications through novel product concepts and innovation. The company was founded on July 15, 2005 and is headquartered in Lutz, FL.

About Vivos Therapeutics

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Vivos Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring. The company also offers VivoScore Program, a screening and home sleep test in adults and children. It markets and sells its appliances, and related treatments and services to licensed professionals, primarily general dentists in the United States and Canada. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.

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