Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Trading Up 10.5% – Should You Buy?

Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.50 and last traded at GBX 10.48. Approximately 871,911 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 354% from the average daily volume of 191,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.48.

Abingdon Health Stock Up 8.9%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.05. The company has a market capitalization of £25.92 million, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.25.

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Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX (0.43) EPS for the quarter. Abingdon Health had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.91%.

Abingdon Health Company Profile

Abingdon Health is a world leading contract developer and manufacturer (CDMO) of high-quality rapid tests across all industry sectors, including healthcare, infectious disease, animal health, environmental and self-testing. Abingdon is the partner of choice for a growing global customer base and takes projects from initial concept through to routine and large-scale manufacturing and regulatory approval. The Company also markets its own range of self-tests under the Abingdon Simply Test brand (www.abingdonsimplytest.com) and has developed and marketed its own labelled tests.

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