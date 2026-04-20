Oryx International Growth Fund (LON:OIG) Insider Acquires £64,250 in Stock

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Mills bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,285 per share, for a total transaction of £64,250.
Oryx International Growth Fund Stock Down 1.1%
OIG stock opened at GBX 1,290 on Monday. Oryx International Growth Fund Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 1,010 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,430. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,278.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,264.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £180.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.74.
Oryx International Growth Fund Company Profile
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