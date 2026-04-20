AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Holdings Cut by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,439 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 2.8% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $91,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 23.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 57,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $720,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in AbbVie by 33.0% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 853,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,723,000 after buying an additional 211,800 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in AbbVie by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 113,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,378,000 after buying an additional 9,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in AbbVie by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after buying an additional 15,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,868.24. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key AbbVie News

AbbVie Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $208.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.28 billion, a PE ratio of 88.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.54 and a 12 month high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 293.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

View Our Latest Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.