Krilogy Financial LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 13,949.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,036,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,389 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,872,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,427,000 after acquiring an additional 940,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 3,233.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 910,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,144,000 after purchasing an additional 882,723 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,166,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,770,000 after purchasing an additional 856,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Teradyne by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,082,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,298,000 after purchasing an additional 781,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Zacks Research lowered Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Teradyne from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $325.00 target price on Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $335.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.53.

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $380.38 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.24 and a twelve month high of $381.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $317.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.69.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. Teradyne had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 17.37%.The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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