Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $298.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $275.00 to $298.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.93% from the stock’s previous close.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, New Street Research decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.30.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $250.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $165.29 and a 12-month high of $258.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $5,022,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 499,861 shares in the company, valued at $122,465,945. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,094.10. This represents a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 93,186 shares of company stock valued at $19,921,739 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Key Amazon.com News

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About Amazon.com

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Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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