Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Announces Earnings Results

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Ennis had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.01%.

Ennis Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE EBF opened at $21.66 on Monday. Ennis has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $22.36. The stock has a market cap of $547.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average is $19.07.

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Ennis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBF. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ennis from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ennis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ennis presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Report on EBF

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBF. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Ennis by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ennis in the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Ennis during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ennis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,503,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ennis

(Get Free Report)

Ennis, Inc (NYSE: EBF) is a provider of print and related products and services designed to meet the needs of businesses and organizations across a variety of industries. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Ennis offers business forms, checks, manuals, labels, promotional signage and specialty packaging. The company also delivers e-commerce and software solutions that enable customers to manage orders, customize print jobs and streamline supply-chain processes through its integrated online platform.

Ennis’s core product offerings include continuous business forms, laser checks and security-enhanced documents, as well as graphic communications materials such as brochures, catalogs and direct-mail collateral.

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