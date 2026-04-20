Semus Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 18,004 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 872.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,067 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 18,004 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 1.0% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,183,983,000 after buying an additional 142,238 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Netflix by 912.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,463,498,000 after buying an additional 33,290,988 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 891.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,099,908 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,134,487,000 after buying an additional 10,879,276 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Netflix by 886.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,667,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $902,798,000 after buying an additional 8,688,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Netflix by 430.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,738,241 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $631,777,000 after buying an additional 5,468,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $97.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.40. The company has a market cap of $409.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — revenue of $12.25B and GAAP EPS of $1.23 topped consensus, driven by subscription pricing, ad revenue growth and margin expansion; these fundamentals underpin many analyst “buy the dip” calls. Q1 results detail

Q1 results beat expectations — revenue of $12.25B and GAAP EPS of $1.23 topped consensus, driven by subscription pricing, ad revenue growth and margin expansion; these fundamentals underpin many analyst “buy the dip” calls. Positive Sentiment: Longer‑term growth levers remain: management emphasized live sports discussions (NFL interest) and continued ad‑tier expansion; analysts who stayed bullish point to strong cash generation and ad upside. Live sports / NFL rights

Longer‑term growth levers remain: management emphasized live sports discussions (NFL interest) and continued ad‑tier expansion; analysts who stayed bullish point to strong cash generation and ad upside. Neutral Sentiment: Product/tech roadmap: Netflix plans a TikTok‑style vertical feed and broader AI use for recommendations — positive for engagement but not an immediate revenue catalyst. TechCrunch: vertical feed

Product/tech roadmap: Netflix plans a TikTok‑style vertical feed and broader AI use for recommendations — positive for engagement but not an immediate revenue catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Q2 guidance disappointed — the company issued Q2 EPS/revenue guidance below consensus (management cited slower near‑term growth and margin pressure), which shifted focus from the quarter to the outlook and trimmed near‑term expectations. Reuters: downbeat Q2 forecast

Q2 guidance disappointed — the company issued Q2 EPS/revenue guidance below consensus (management cited slower near‑term growth and margin pressure), which shifted focus from the quarter to the outlook and trimmed near‑term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Leadership change spooked the market — Reed Hastings announced he will not stand for re‑election to the board, prompting concern about governance continuity amid a strategic pivot after the failed Warner Bros. bid. That exit amplified the selloff. Deadline: Hastings exit

Leadership change spooked the market — Reed Hastings announced he will not stand for re‑election to the board, prompting concern about governance continuity amid a strategic pivot after the failed Warner Bros. bid. That exit amplified the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Analyst reaction and price‑target moves were mixed-to-negative — several firms trimmed targets or moved to neutral/hold citing valuation and near‑term growth deceleration, increasing downward pressure. Invezz: analyst reactions

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $464,230.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,623,066. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $8,773,476.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,130,291.60. The trade was a 46.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Citic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $109.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Argus reduced their price target on Netflix from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Netflix from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Netflix from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.