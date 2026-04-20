Reviewing Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) & AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV)

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV – Get Free Report) and Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AmeriServ Financial and Oxford Bank”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmeriServ Financial $88.34 million 0.76 $5.61 million $0.34 11.62 Oxford Bank $62.26 million 1.67 $10.96 million $4.45 9.44

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oxford Bank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AmeriServ Financial. Oxford Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AmeriServ Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

31.5% of AmeriServ Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Oxford Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of AmeriServ Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AmeriServ Financial and Oxford Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmeriServ Financial 6.35% 4.93% 0.39% Oxford Bank 17.61% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AmeriServ Financial and Oxford Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmeriServ Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Oxford Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk & Volatility

AmeriServ Financial has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Bank has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AmeriServ Financial beats Oxford Bank on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AmeriServ Financial

(Get Free Report)

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, mortgage and commercial financial products and services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Investment or Parent. The Community Banking segment includes both retail and commercial banking activities. The Wealth Management segment involves in the operations of a Trust Company, West Chester Capital Advisors an investment advisory firm, and Financial Services. The Investment or Parent segment offers investment securities, borrowing activities, and general corporate expenses. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in Johnstown, PA.

About Oxford Bank

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Bank Corporation provides banking products and services to various customers in Michigan. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, student, term, commercial real estate, and small business administration loans, as well as lines of credit. It also offers cash management, merchant card, remote deposit capture, payroll, overdraft protection, wire transfer, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit box and interactive teller machine services; online, telephone, and mobile banking services; debit and credit cards; and insurance products. The company operates its branches in Clarkston, Davison, Dryden, Lake Orion, Ortonville, Oxford, and Oakland. Oxford Bank Corporation was founded in 1884 and is based in Oxford, Michigan.

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