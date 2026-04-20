Reviewing QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) and Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE)

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) and Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.9% of QuantumScape shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of Nuvve shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of QuantumScape shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Nuvve shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Profitability

This table compares QuantumScape and Nuvve’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantumScape N/A -39.90% -35.31% Nuvve -640.26% N/A -158.84%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantumScape 2 6 0 0 1.75 Nuvve 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for QuantumScape and Nuvve, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

QuantumScape presently has a consensus target price of $9.90, indicating a potential upside of 40.51%. Given QuantumScape’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe QuantumScape is more favorable than Nuvve.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QuantumScape and Nuvve”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuantumScape N/A N/A -$477.86 million ($0.76) -9.27 Nuvve $4.23 million 0.75 -$30.82 million ($255.98) 0.00

Nuvve has higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape. QuantumScape is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuvve, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

QuantumScape has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvve has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QuantumScape beats Nuvve on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuantumScape

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QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Nuvve

(Get Free Report)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets. Its V2G technology also links EV batteries into a virtual power plant that sells excess power to utility companies or utilizes saved power to reduce building energy peak consumption. In addition, the company offers networked charging stations, infrastructure, software, professional services, support, monitoring, and parts and labor warranties required to run electric vehicle fleets. It serves its products to owners/operators of light duty fleets, heavy duty fleets, automotive manufacturers, charge point operators, and strategic partners. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

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