Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 732.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the quarter. Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Netflix by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 885.2% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $25,000. MB Levis & Associates LLC increased its position in Netflix by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its position in Netflix by 867.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

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Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $97.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.40. The stock has a market cap of $409.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $259,253.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,230.60. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — revenue of $12.25B and GAAP EPS of $1.23 topped consensus, driven by subscription pricing, ad revenue growth and margin expansion; these fundamentals underpin many analyst “buy the dip” calls. Q1 results detail

Q1 results beat expectations — revenue of $12.25B and GAAP EPS of $1.23 topped consensus, driven by subscription pricing, ad revenue growth and margin expansion; these fundamentals underpin many analyst “buy the dip” calls. Positive Sentiment: Longer‑term growth levers remain: management emphasized live sports discussions (NFL interest) and continued ad‑tier expansion; analysts who stayed bullish point to strong cash generation and ad upside. Live sports / NFL rights

Longer‑term growth levers remain: management emphasized live sports discussions (NFL interest) and continued ad‑tier expansion; analysts who stayed bullish point to strong cash generation and ad upside. Neutral Sentiment: Product/tech roadmap: Netflix plans a TikTok‑style vertical feed and broader AI use for recommendations — positive for engagement but not an immediate revenue catalyst. TechCrunch: vertical feed

Product/tech roadmap: Netflix plans a TikTok‑style vertical feed and broader AI use for recommendations — positive for engagement but not an immediate revenue catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Q2 guidance disappointed — the company issued Q2 EPS/revenue guidance below consensus (management cited slower near‑term growth and margin pressure), which shifted focus from the quarter to the outlook and trimmed near‑term expectations. Reuters: downbeat Q2 forecast

Q2 guidance disappointed — the company issued Q2 EPS/revenue guidance below consensus (management cited slower near‑term growth and margin pressure), which shifted focus from the quarter to the outlook and trimmed near‑term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Leadership change spooked the market — Reed Hastings announced he will not stand for re‑election to the board, prompting concern about governance continuity amid a strategic pivot after the failed Warner Bros. bid. That exit amplified the selloff. Deadline: Hastings exit

Leadership change spooked the market — Reed Hastings announced he will not stand for re‑election to the board, prompting concern about governance continuity amid a strategic pivot after the failed Warner Bros. bid. That exit amplified the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Analyst reaction and price‑target moves were mixed-to-negative — several firms trimmed targets or moved to neutral/hold citing valuation and near‑term growth deceleration, increasing downward pressure. Invezz: analyst reactions

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. President Capital upped their price objective on Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Netflix from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings cut Netflix from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Netflix from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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