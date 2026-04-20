Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:AOD)

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AOD opened at $10.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $10.77.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fund Advisors of America Inc FL bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $678,000. NWF Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Bauman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Evolve Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $2,009,000.

About Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE: AOD) is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide a high level of current income combined with the potential for capital appreciation. Structured as an open-end management investment company, AOD invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying common stocks across global markets. The fund pursues its objective by selecting companies that demonstrate the ability to sustain and grow their dividends over time.

The fund employs a dynamic weighting methodology designed to emphasize securities with favorable dividend growth prospects, dividend stability metrics and attractive valuation characteristics.

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