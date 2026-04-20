Krilogy Financial LLC Has $30.04 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,181,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,038 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $30,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Bush Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 1,018,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,707,000 after acquiring an additional 67,912 shares during the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC now owns 145,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 85,268 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 292,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 29,630 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 853,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,861,000 after purchasing an additional 30,091 shares during the period.

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Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $26.88 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $19.49 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.72.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S.

Further Reading

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