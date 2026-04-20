Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 12,481 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,481 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 8,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Marvell Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $139.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.98. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.09 and a 12-month high of $139.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.83.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 7.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $1,008,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 302,606 shares in the company, valued at $40,688,402.76. This represents a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $755,205.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,285.35. This trade represents a 40.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 213,560 shares of company stock worth $24,888,062 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays raised shares of Marvell Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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