Nano-X Imaging’s (NNOX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Nano-X Imaging to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Friday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

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Nano-X Imaging Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Nano-X Imaging

NASDAQ:NNOX opened at $2.85 on Monday. Nano-X Imaging has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $5.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 56.6% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,486 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 22,340 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 68.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,086,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 442,899 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 37,436 shares during the period. 21.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nano-X Imaging

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Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is a medical technology company developing and commercializing a digital X-ray imaging platform designed to lower the cost and increase the accessibility of diagnostic imaging. Its flagship product, the Nanox.ARC, leverages a proprietary micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) based digital X-ray source and advanced image processing software to provide 2D and 3D imaging capabilities on a compact footprint. The system aims to streamline radiology workflows and facilitate point-of-care diagnostics in hospitals, clinics and outpatient settings.

The Nanox.ARC platform integrates a novel cold cathode X-ray source, which enables multiple emission points without the need for rotating anode tubes.

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