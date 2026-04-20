Nano-X Imaging’s (NNOX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Nano-X Imaging to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Friday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NNOX
Nano-X Imaging Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Nano-X Imaging
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 56.6% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,486 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 22,340 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 68.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,086,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 442,899 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 37,436 shares during the period. 21.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Nano-X Imaging
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is a medical technology company developing and commercializing a digital X-ray imaging platform designed to lower the cost and increase the accessibility of diagnostic imaging. Its flagship product, the Nanox.ARC, leverages a proprietary micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) based digital X-ray source and advanced image processing software to provide 2D and 3D imaging capabilities on a compact footprint. The system aims to streamline radiology workflows and facilitate point-of-care diagnostics in hospitals, clinics and outpatient settings.
The Nanox.ARC platform integrates a novel cold cathode X-ray source, which enables multiple emission points without the need for rotating anode tubes.
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