UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.78.

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Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of HR opened at $18.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.66. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $18.97. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.36). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $282.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.580-1.640 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 10,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $180,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,056.80. This represents a 13.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,591,000 after purchasing an additional 757,542 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 314.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 223,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 169,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 154.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 519,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 315,179 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of outpatient medical facilities. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company’s portfolio is focused primarily on medical office buildings and outpatient healthcare properties that serve hospitals, health systems and other healthcare providers. Its business model centers on securing long-term, triple-net leases to generate stable income streams from a diversified tenant base.

The company’s properties are located across key metropolitan markets in the United States, including major healthcare hubs in the Southeast, Southwest and in select coastal regions.

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