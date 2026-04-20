Holcombe Financial Inc. Purchases New Holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF $DBND

Holcombe Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 239,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,095,000. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF comprises 7.0% of Holcombe Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Holcombe Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.76% of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 5,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF alerts:

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of DBND stock opened at $46.15 on Monday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.12 and a one year high of $47.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.38.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1662 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years. DBND was launched on Mar 31, 2022 and is managed by DoubleLine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.