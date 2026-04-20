Vert Asset Management LLC Has $22.09 Million Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Vert Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,684 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 7.3% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $22,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,640,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,239,277,000 after purchasing an additional 611,801 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,888,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,324,822,000 after purchasing an additional 208,109 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,924,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,653,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $894,913,000 after purchasing an additional 159,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1,984.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,464,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $858,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other American Tower news, Director Rajesh Kalathur acquired 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,936.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,640.80. The trade was a 117.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total value of $7,872,979.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 29,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,653,551.60. The trade was a 58.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on American Tower from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial started coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on American Tower from $220.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $182.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.52. American Tower Corporation has a 52-week low of $165.08 and a 52-week high of $234.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.92.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.79). American Tower had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.780-10.950 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.84%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower (NYSE: AMT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company’s core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

Further Reading

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