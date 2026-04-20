Waterfront Wealth Inc. Trims Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust $BDJ

Waterfront Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 778,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 137,343 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust makes up about 1.4% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $7,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

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BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BDJ opened at $9.20 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.0619 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE: BDJ) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in dividend-paying equity securities. The trust pursues an enhanced dividend strategy, focusing on U.S. large-capitalization common stocks with a history of dividend payments. To augment income generation, BDJ may also employ an option overlay strategy, writing covered call options on select securities or indices.

Since commencing operations in 2006, BDJ has been advised by BlackRock Fund Advisors, one of the world’s largest asset managers.

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