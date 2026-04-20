Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) and Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Financial Comparison

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avenue Therapeutics and Virpax Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avenue Therapeutics N/A N/A -$10.38 million ($0.94) -0.59 Virpax Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$15.19 million ($123.25) 0.00

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Avenue Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Virpax Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avenue Therapeutics N/A -471.57% -296.50% Virpax Pharmaceuticals N/A -1,554.34% -338.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Avenue Therapeutics and Virpax Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

17.3% of Avenue Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of Virpax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Avenue Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Virpax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Avenue Therapeutics has a beta of -0.92, meaning that its stock price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avenue Therapeutics beats Virpax Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avenue Therapeutics

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Avenue Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of neurologic diseases. Its product candidates include AJ201, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

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Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain. The company's preclinical stage product candidates also comprise AnQlar, an anti-viral barrier to prevent or reduce the risk or the intensity of viral infections in humans, including influenza and SARS-CoV-2; and NobrXiol, an investigational formulation to be delivered via the nasal route to enhance cannabidiol transport to the brain. Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

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