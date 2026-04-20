Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. United Community Bank lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 502.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Boston Scientific
In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSX
Key Boston Scientific News
Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts are increasingly bullish, citing expectations for ~30% year‑over‑year growth in 2026 and constructive analyst commentary that supports upside to BSX’s earnings trajectory. Analysts Bullish on Boston Scientific (BSX)
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks previews point to robust cardiovascular momentum and steady MedSurg growth heading into Q1 results, implying potential upside to revenue and EPS vs. consensus if procedure trends hold. Will Robust Cardiovascular Performance Fuel BSX’s Q1 Earnings?
- Positive Sentiment: Boston Scientific is investing $88.4M to expand R&D operations in Ireland — a sign of continued product development and investment in innovation that supports medium‑term growth prospects. Boston Scientific invests $88.4M to expand R&D in Ireland
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks also published a deeper Q1 preview on key operational metrics investors should watch (procedure volumes, segment mix, product cadence) that could swing reactions to the print beyond headline revenue/EPS. Boston Scientific (BSX) Q1 Earnings Preview
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent pieces revisiting BSX’s valuation and the impact of the Penumbra acquisition provide context on multiples and longer‑term returns; useful for investors framing position sizing but less likely to move intraday trading. A Look At Boston Scientific (BSX) Valuation
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have issued investor alerts and a class action has been filed alleging securities‑law violations for the July 23, 2025–Feb 3, 2026 period. These coordinated filings and lead‑plaintiff solicitations (with a May 4 deadline cited by several firms) are a near‑term headline risk that can pressure the stock or increase legal expenses/uncertainty. Representative notices and filings: PR Newswire: Shareholders Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman Class Action Notice Faruqi & Faruqi Deadline Reminder
Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.1%
BSX opened at $64.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.60 and a 200-day moving average of $86.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $60.59 and a 1-year high of $109.50.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.
Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.
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