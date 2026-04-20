Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. United Community Bank lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 502.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSX

Key Boston Scientific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.1%

BSX opened at $64.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.60 and a 200-day moving average of $86.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $60.59 and a 1-year high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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