Holcombe Financial Inc. Invests $837,000 in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Holcombe Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 0.5% of Holcombe Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vestwell Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.
SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance
SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $445.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $164.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $291.78 and a fifty-two week high of $509.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $449.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.56.
More SPDR Gold Shares News
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish technical momentum building beneath key resistance; reclaiming the 50‑day MA would likely fuel further upside for gold and GLD. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Bullish Momentum Builds Beneath Major Resistance
- Positive Sentiment: Hopes for a U.S.–Iran deal have lifted safe‑haven demand and pushed gold higher, a direct positive for GLD flows. Gold Edges Higher on Hopes for U.S.-Iran Deal
- Positive Sentiment: Dollar softness tied to ongoing diplomatic progress is reducing demand for the dollar as a haven and supporting gold prices (GLD benefits). Losses by the Dollar as Focus on Diplomacy Continues
- Positive Sentiment: Macro narrative and strong YTD performance have increased investor interest in gold ETFs; some outlets highlight GLD as a go‑to ETF before potential rate easing. Gold Soared 50% This Year. Here’s Which ETF to Buy Before Rates Fall
- Neutral Sentiment: Markets are waiting on key U.S. data (retail sales, PMI, sentiment) that could swing rates and the dollar — creating short‑term directionality risk for GLD. Gold eyes key U.S. data as markets brace for retail sales, PMI, and sentiment signals
- Neutral Sentiment: Intra‑day technical guides and quieter volatility signal consolidative trade; traders are watching specific entry/resistance levels for a confirmed breakout. Gold market analysis for April 17 – key intra-day price entry levels for active traders
- Negative Sentiment: Gold rally momentum could stall as rate‑cut odds fall and the Fed stays on hold; a firmer dollar and lower oil reduce inflation pressure, which is bearish for GLD. Gold News: Gold Rally Loses Steam as Rate Cut Odds Fall to 27%
- Negative Sentiment: Some data (Philly Fed, jobless claims) and improving geopolitical signals have weakened gold’s safe‑haven bid at times, keeping the market range‑bound and capping GLD gains. Gold’s safe-haven appeal weakening as Philly Fed Survey jumps in April
SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile
SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.
Featured Stories
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.