Holcombe Financial Inc. Invests $837,000 in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Holcombe Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 0.5% of Holcombe Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vestwell Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

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SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $445.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $164.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $291.78 and a fifty-two week high of $509.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $449.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.56.

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SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

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(Free Report)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

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